Galion police reports

Galion Police
Saturday
5:26 a.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of N. Market St. for suspicious activity.
6:15 a.m. — An employee at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab on Portland Way S. notified police of suspicious people in the vicinity of their building.
10:03 a.m. — A caller notified police that a daycare on Dawsett Ave. had mail scattered all over their parking lot.
2:49 p.m. — A loose dog was reported in the vicinity of Poland True Value on Harding Way E.
4:38 p.m. — Caller notified police that a dumpster was sitting in the middle of the road on S. Columbus St.
5:12 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S Pierce St. notified police that an ex had stolen their PS4 and controllers.
9:28 p.m. — A resident from the 800 block of Timberlane Dr. informed police that they wanted their son’s girlfriend to leave their home.
Sunday
9:00 a.m. — Caller notified police that 2 horses were loose in the vicinity of South St. Rd. and County Line Rd.
9:19 a.m. — A resident from the 900 block of E Walnut St. informed police that their vehicle had been broken into the night before.
11:00 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Smith St. informed police that their car had been vandalized the night before.
3:08 p.m. — Police were notified of people outside arguing in the 600 block of W. Church St.
4:56 p.m. — A resident from the 1400 block of Sara Ave. reported that their cars had been vandalized the night before.
5:13 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments reported that their PS4 had been stolen.
5:20 p.m. — A resident from the 1400 block of Sara Ave. notified police that their car had been broken into.
Monday
8:26 a.m. — An employee from Alger Investments at 475 Portland Way N notified police that someone broke into the camera room and took a DVR and money from a lock box.
12:10 p.m. — A resident from the 1200 block of E Walnut St. reported that 2 of their vehicles were vandalized.
12:24 p.m. — A caller notified police that their car had been hit while parked at Dollar General at 880 Portland Way E. the previous Saturday.
1:20 p.m. — Police received multiple calls regarding a possible drunk driver headed into town but were unable to locate the vehicle.
3:08 p.m. — Two residents were in a verbal dispute in the lobby of Galion Police Department.
Tuesday
3:25 a.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments notified police they were sold a Playstation that did not work.
8:28 a.m. — A resident from Mardo Lane notified police that their vehicle had been vandalized over night.
1:59 p.m. — A resident from Fifth Ave. notified police of two dogs running loose.
3:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of McDonald Ave.
4:10 p.m. — Caller notified police of a semi truck that was holding up traffic near Speedway on Harding Way W.
4:54 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of Portland Way N. near McDonald’s.
