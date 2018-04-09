Galion police reports

Galion Police

Saturday

5:26 a.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of N. Market St. for suspicious activity.

6:15 a.m. — An employee at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab on Portland Way S. notified police of suspicious people in the vicinity of their building.

10:03 a.m. — A caller notified police that a daycare on Dawsett Ave. had mail scattered all over their parking lot.

2:49 p.m. — A loose dog was reported in the vicinity of Poland True Value on Harding Way E.

4:38 p.m. — Caller notified police that a dumpster was sitting in the middle of the road on S. Columbus St.

5:12 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S Pierce St. notified police that an ex had stolen their PS4 and controllers.

9:28 p.m. — A resident from the 800 block of Timberlane Dr. informed police that they wanted their son’s girlfriend to leave their home.

Sunday

9:00 a.m. — Caller notified police that 2 horses were loose in the vicinity of South St. Rd. and County Line Rd.

9:19 a.m. — A resident from the 900 block of E Walnut St. informed police that their vehicle had been broken into the night before.

11:00 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Smith St. informed police that their car had been vandalized the night before.

3:08 p.m. — Police were notified of people outside arguing in the 600 block of W. Church St.

4:56 p.m. — A resident from the 1400 block of Sara Ave. reported that their cars had been vandalized the night before.

5:13 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments reported that their PS4 had been stolen.

5:20 p.m. — A resident from the 1400 block of Sara Ave. notified police that their car had been broken into.

Monday

8:26 a.m. — An employee from Alger Investments at 475 Portland Way N notified police that someone broke into the camera room and took a DVR and money from a lock box.

12:10 p.m. — A resident from the 1200 block of E Walnut St. reported that 2 of their vehicles were vandalized.

12:24 p.m. — A caller notified police that their car had been hit while parked at Dollar General at 880 Portland Way E. the previous Saturday.

1:20 p.m. — Police received multiple calls regarding a possible drunk driver headed into town but were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:08 p.m. — Two residents were in a verbal dispute in the lobby of Galion Police Department.

Tuesday

3:25 a.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments notified police they were sold a Playstation that did not work.

8:28 a.m. — A resident from Mardo Lane notified police that their vehicle had been vandalized over night.

1:59 p.m. — A resident from Fifth Ave. notified police of two dogs running loose.

3:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of McDonald Ave.

4:10 p.m. — Caller notified police of a semi truck that was holding up traffic near Speedway on Harding Way W.

4:54 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of Portland Way N. near McDonald’s.