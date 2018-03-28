Egg hunts aplenty this week in Galion area

GALION — The Easter holiday weekend will provide a lot of activities for children in Galion and the surrounding areas. Numerous egg hunts and events are scheduled to keep kids and parents busy.

Starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, DK’s Drive In on Harding Way East is having an Easter Egg Hunt and Customer Appreciation Day. Toddlers through age 11 are invited to hunt eggs and participate in other fun activities and then stay for lunch and take advantage of special pricing for some menu items. Customer appreciation pricing is good all day, until 7 p.m.

At 11 a.m, Galion Missionary Alliance Church on Portland Way North is having an Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival for special needs children. This event is put on by the PB&J Ministry at the church whose primary focus is creating activities for area children who require assistance to participate in everyday activities.

Christ United Methodist Church is presenting a Galion Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the old Galion Middle School located at the corner of South Union Street and West Walnut Street. Children ages 2 and up are invited to the egg hunt. Participants will be divided into four age groups to look for eggs.

This Community Egg Hunt is unlike others in the area. All of the eggs will be empty with the exception of five eggs that contain a ticket to claim an Easter Basket full of goodies donated by local businesses and organizations. There will be five winners in each age group, and all children who attend will receive a goodie bag provided by Christ United Methodist Church.

From 1:30-3 p.m.Cake and Icing is offering cookie decorating at their location in uptown Galion. The first 100 kids in the door will get to decorate one sugar cookie free of charge, and many other baked goods and take home cookie decorating kits will be available for purchase to help families celebrate the holiday this weekend.

At 2 p.m., Wesley Chapel is holding its annual Easter Egg-stravaganza at the former Dawsett Elementary School site on Dawsett Avenue. Kids up to age 12 are invited to participate and receive lots of candy and prizes.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Local Galion businesses and organizations have donated 20 Easter baskets to be used as prizes at the Community Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at the site of the former Galion Middle School building across from Brownella Cottage on S. Union St. The event is open to ages 2 and up and is being presented by Christ United Methodist Church.

Lots of choices for kids on Saturday

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer