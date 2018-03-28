Galion police reports

Friday

6:12 a.m. — Police checked a residence on E. Church St where a door was open.

9:55 a.m. — Caller from the 100 block of W. Atwood St. notified police of a bank scam.

10:58 a.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Washington St. notified police that they had just caught someone stealing from the junk yard.

2:44 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Little Caesar’s Pizza on Portland Way N.

4:22 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of E. Summit St. and Market St.

5:36 p.m. — A resident of Eighth Ave. reported that someone had opened an account in their name in Grandview Heights, Ohio.

6:46 p.m. — Caller told police of a bad of trash that was spilled all over the road on Cummings St.

7:59 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grand St. requested assistance with an unruly juvenile who was punching holes in the wall.

8:31 p.m. — Police stopped to speak with a group of juveniles who were reportedly walking down Grove Ave. trying to open car doors.

11:15 p.m. — Multiple callers notified police of a vicious dog in the vicinity of N. East St. and Charles St.

Saturday

12:56 a.m. — A resident of the 1000 block of Charles St. notified police that her boyfriend’s family was beating on the doors and windows of her home and threatening her.

11:19 a.m. — Caller from the area of Beechwood Dr. and Bender Ave. notified police of a vicious dog who was loose and had just killed a neighbor’s cat.

1:03 p.m. — A resident of the 500 block of Second Ave. complained about loud music from a neighbor’s home.

4:09 p.m. — Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of N. Market St.

Sunday

12:15 a.m. — Police were notified of a possible fight at Ralphie’s on Portland Way N.

12:36 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Circle K Marathon on East St.

10:01 a.m. — Caller wished to speak with police about phone calls she was receiving.

2:52 p.m. — Police spoke to a group of juveniles in the vicinity of Center St and Edgewood Dr.