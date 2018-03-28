Galion police reports

Friday
6:12 a.m. — Police checked a residence on E. Church St where a door was open.
9:55 a.m. — Caller from the 100 block of W. Atwood St. notified police of a bank scam.
10:58 a.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Washington St. notified police that they had just caught someone stealing from the junk yard.
2:44 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Little Caesar’s Pizza on Portland Way N.
4:22 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of E. Summit St. and Market St.
5:36 p.m. — A resident of Eighth Ave. reported that someone had opened an account in their name in Grandview Heights, Ohio.
6:46 p.m. — Caller told police of a bad of trash that was spilled all over the road on Cummings St.
7:59 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grand St. requested assistance with an unruly juvenile who was punching holes in the wall.
8:31 p.m. — Police stopped to speak with a group of juveniles who were reportedly walking down Grove Ave. trying to open car doors.
11:15 p.m. — Multiple callers notified police of a vicious dog in the vicinity of N. East St. and Charles St.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A resident of the 1000 block of Charles St. notified police that her boyfriend’s family was beating on the doors and windows of her home and threatening her.
11:19 a.m. — Caller from the area of Beechwood Dr. and Bender Ave. notified police of a vicious dog who was loose and had just killed a neighbor’s cat.
1:03 p.m. — A resident of the 500 block of Second Ave. complained about loud music from a neighbor’s home.
4:09 p.m. — Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of N. Market St.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Police were notified of a possible fight at Ralphie’s on Portland Way N.
12:36 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Circle K Marathon on East St.
10:01 a.m. — Caller wished to speak with police about phone calls she was receiving.
2:52 p.m. — Police spoke to a group of juveniles in the vicinity of Center St and Edgewood Dr.
