Galion police reports

Galion Police

Saturday, March 9

6:31 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Harding Way W.

12:04 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the vicinity of Harding Way E. and First Ave.

1:17 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of N Washington St. requested to speak to police about items being taken from their home without permission.

3:21 p.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 600 block of N. Columbus St.

4:18 p.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of E. Summit St.

5:08 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments requested to speak to an officer about a stolen debit card.

8:15 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the vicinity of N Union St.

9:39 p.m. — A female was arrested for DUI in the 600 block of Elm St.

11:11 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to the rear window of their vehicle.

Sunday, March 10

1:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Pounder Ave.

3:10 a.m. — Police received a complaint about loud music in the 400 block of Third Ave.

12:10 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S. Union St requested to speak with police regarding a handyman who had taken money and never returned to do any work.

3:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way N.

5:19 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of Third Ave. informed police that she was receiving harassing phone calls from an ex boyfriend.

6:19 p.m. — Police were notified of vandalism to the shed at the South Park baseball fields on S. Boston St.

Monday, March 11

3:32 a.m. — A suspicious person/vehicle was reported in the Moto Mart parking lot on Harding Way E.

6:38 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the parking lof of Easton Way apartments.

11:10 a.m. — A debit card was found at Whistle Stop Cafe on Harding Way E.

2:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Fairview Ave.

2:55 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Fairview Ave.

3:25 p.m. — A Galion utility worker requested assistance with the possible theft of utilities in the 300 block of S. Market St.

5:27 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Park Ave. notified police that she was being harassed by a male acquaintance.

6:31 p.m. — Caller from the 500 block of S. Union St. told police that they were receiving threatening phone calls.

Wednesday, March 14

2:21 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle behind the Galion Community Center YMCA on Gill Ave.

7:22 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of Portland Way S. and Cherry St.

10:14 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person claiming to be a photographer at Galion Middle School who was refusing to leave school property.

7:07 p.m. — A resident of Galion Arms Apartments notified police that a group of kids had found a knife while playing in the creek and had threatened to harm her son.

8:03 p.m. — A female was arrested for OVI in the area of Portland Way N. and Timberlane Dr.

8:32 p.m. — An employee of EZ Clean Laundromat notified police that a wallet had been found in their store.

9:22 p.m. — A resident of E. Payne Ave. informed police of a barking dog in the vicinity.

Thursday, March 15

12:10 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of N. Columbus St. notified police of harassing phone calls they were receiving.

1:17 a.m. — Police were informed of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Grand St. and Homer St.

4:30 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Grand St. reported that their bicycle had been stolen.

9:46 a.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments reported that their medications were missing.

12:35 p.m. — Caller reported that a car had driven down Harding Way and threw a bunch of shredded paper out the window.

4:38 p.m. — A customer reported seeing a needle thrown from a vehicle as it pulled into Circle K on East St.

6:30 p.m. — A resident from Easton Way Apartments requested to have police speak to their juvenile.

7:37 p.m. — Police spoke to a resident from Galion Arms Apartments regarding the ownership of a cell phone.

11:18 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of N. Columbus St. notified police that their neighbor girl was trying to get into their home.

Friday, March 16

12:27 a.m. — A suspicious female was reported in the vicinity of the Public Square.

3:06 a.m. —A resident from the 600 block of S. Market St. complained about arguing between neighbors that was keeping them awake.

4:29 a.m. — A suspicious person was investigated in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on Portland Way N.

8:11 a.m. — Police were notified of child throwing rocks and sticks at other children at Galion Arms Apartments.

11:21 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Fairview Ave. notified police that someone had opened a Direct TV account in their name.

11:28 a.m. — A resident of Portland Way N. reported that their mailbox had been hit and damaged.

7:59 p.m. — Caller notified police that they had found personal property in the ATM machine at First Federal Bank of Ohio on N. Columbus St.

8:24 p.m. — A resident notified police of people screaming and yelling in the area of South Park on S. Boston St.

8:44 p.m. — Caller reported hearing screaming and someone setting off fireworks in the 800 block of Harding Way W.

8:58 p.m. — Police assisted a male who was reportedly drunk and stumbling in the roadway.

9:39 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of S. Boston St. reported that their son came home from the skating rink with choke marks on his neck.

Saturday, March 17

9:11 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Harding Way W. notified police of a possible vicious dog in the area.

10:54 a.m. — A resident of Belleflower Pl. requested assistance with their mother who is dealing with dementia.

1:47 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments notified police that they were having suicidal thoughts.

1:58 p.m. — A resident from Galion Arms Apartments reported the theft of items from their apartment.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Charles St. notified police that her boyfriend was deceased at home.

5:26 p.m. — A resident from Galion Arms Apartments reported that their apartment had been broken into and their car was stolen.

7:37 p.m. — An employee of McDonald’s notified police that a driver had nearly hit their sign as well as an employee in their lot.

10:49 p.m. — Police investigated a report of loud music in the area of Libby Lane Apartments.

Sunday, March 18

12:49 a.m. — A resident reported being attacked and then chased by a male outside my house in the area of Cedargate Apartments.

2:48 p.m. — A resident notified police of juveniles riding their bikes on the skate ramp at East Park.

3:18 p.m. — Police received a complaint about a barking dog in the 700 block of S Boston St.

4:11 p.m. — A phone that was found out at Amann Reservoir was turned into police.

Friday, March

2:34 a.m. — Police investigated multiple 911 open line calls from a residence on Hensley Ave.

7:06 a.m. — A resident from the 900 block of Smith St. requested assistance with their grandson who was being destructive at their home.

8:40 a.m. — An employee of the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Hosford Rd. reported some bottles missing.

6:05 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of N. Columbus St. notified police that her son had taken her car and it was missing since he had been arrested.

6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of South St.

10:34 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of E. Parson St complained that 3 males had banged on their front door.

11:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Saturday, March 9

6:31 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Harding Way W.

12:04 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the vicinity of Harding Way E. and First Ave.

1:17 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of N Washington St. requested to speak to police about items being taken from their home without permission.

3:21 p.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 600 block of N. Columbus St.

4:18 p.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of E. Summit St.

5:08 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments requested to speak to an officer about a stolen debit card.

8:15 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the vicinity of N Union St.

9:39 p.m. — A female was arrested for DUI in the 600 block of Elm St.

11:11 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to the rear window of their vehicle.

Sunday, March 10

1:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Pounder Ave.

3:10 a.m. — Police received a complaint about loud music in the 400 block of Third Ave.

12:10 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S. Union St requested to speak with police regarding a handyman who had taken money and never returned to do any work.

3:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way N.

5:19 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of Third Ave. informed police that she was receiving harassing phone calls from an ex boyfriend.

6:19 p.m. — Police were notified of vandalism to the shed at the South Park baseball fields on S. Boston St.

Monday, March 11

3:32 a.m. — A suspicious person/vehicle was reported in the Moto Mart parking lot on Harding Way E.

6:38 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the parking lof of Easton Way apartments.

11:10 a.m. — A debit card was found at Whistle Stop Cafe on Harding Way E.

2:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Fairview Ave.

2:55 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Fairview Ave.

3:25 p.m. — A Galion utility worker requested assistance with the possible theft of utilities in the 300 block of S. Market St.

5:27 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Park Ave. notified police that she was being harassed by a male acquaintance.

6:31 p.m. — Caller from the 500 block of S. Union St. told police that they were receiving threatening phone calls.