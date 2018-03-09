Galion police reports

Monday

6:11 a.m. — A resident requested assistance with her husband who is diabetic and woke up violent.

10:56 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of E. Church St. notified police that a cat had been hit by a car and was suffering.

1:04 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of S Boston St notified police that they went out to find the side mirror had been knocked off of their car.

3:26 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Crew Ave. requested assistance with their unruly juvenile daughter.

4:09 p.m. — Caller notified police of suspicious activity in the parking lot behind the American Legion on S. Market St.

5:54 p.m. — Police were notified of a vicious dog in the vicinity of N. Pierce St. and E. Church St.

7:07 p.m. — Caller notified police that they had hit a parked car in the 200 block of Eighth Ave.

8:41 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of First Ave notified police that they were receiving harassing phone calls.

Tuesday

12:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported between individuals in the 500 block of N. Columbus St.

3:39 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the vicinity of Moto Mart on Harding Way E.

8:58 a.m. — A driver’s license was reportedly found in the Wendy’s parking lot and turned into police.

12:05 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Cherry St. told police that their step-daughter had run away.

3:24 p.m. — An injury accident was reported in the 200 block of Portland Way N.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of S. Market St. reported to police that their wallet was missing.

5:03 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of S Market St. notified police of two small children out in front of a house by themselves.

Wednesday

11:29 a.m. — A resident from Pershing Ave. notified police that their neighbors had possibly fallen asleep in their car.

3:11 p.m. — Police were notified of a man at Galion Primary School making threats at school employees.

3:22 p.m. — Report of a fight between juveniles at the former location of Galion Middle School on S. Boston St.

4:28 p.m. — A female was arrested for domestic violence in the 400 block of Guinther Ave.

8:50 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of Clymer Ave. notified police that their sibling would not let them get their personal items out of their home.

10:36 p.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon notified police of a counterfeit bill they had received.

Thursday

2:42 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person at Crawford Manor Apartments.

7:11 a.m. — Police assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 400 block of Portland Way N.

9:48 a.m. — A resident requested to speak with police about being harassed and followed by a male acquaintance.

3:20 p.m. — A caller notified police of a reckless driver in the vicinity of Galion Municipal Airport.

4:56 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

9:16 p.m. — Police investigated a complaint of loud music in the 300 block of Cherry St.