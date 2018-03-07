Galion police reports

Galion Police

Friday

6:36 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grand Street asked for assistance with her son who refused to get up for school.

8:02 a.m. — Caller notified police of a disabled vehicle in the roadway in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

9:12 a.m. — A caller reported that she found her brother unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his home.

11:16 a.m. — An employee from Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab requested assistance with a resident who had become despondent and needed hospital care.

12:21 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of East Parson Stree. reported that a neighbor had attempted to steal a package that was delivered to the incorrect address.

12:57 p.m. — An employee of JenCor on Ohio 309 notified police that they had found possible drug paraphernalia.

4:43 p.m. — A resident requested assistance in dealing with a situation involving Children’s Services.

5:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

Saturday

1:34 a.m. — Two mens were investigated for drug paraphernalia at Z’s Grogg in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

2:26 a.m. — A resident in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Mansfield Street notified police hearing possible gunshots in the area.

2:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street.

11:05 a.m. — Police assisted with a disabled vehicle in the vicinity of Galion Arms Apartments.

1:15 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of North Columbus Street advised police that their phone had been stolen.

2:31 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported on Carter Drive.

3:22 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way West.

5:50 p.m. — A hit/skip accident was reported in the vicinity of South Street and Harding Way East.

6:10 p.m. — A resident from the 1000 block of Charles Street notified police that their daughter had climbed out a window and run away.

8:48 p.m. — Police were informed of a suspicious person in the parking lot of Arby’s on Carter Drive.

Sunday

12:09 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue notified police that someone wearing masks and possible weapons had broken a window to their home.

11:48 a.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way North

6:45 p.m. — Police were notified of a dispute at an Easton Way Apartment.