Galion police reports

Galion Police

Friday

12:21 a.m. — A female was arrested for DUI in the vicinity of Mansfield Rd. and Gelsanliter Rd.

1:47 a.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct at Z Grogg’s on Harding Way East after he entered the business and starting punching another male subject.

3:33 a.m. — A resident of Galion Arms Apartments notified police that their apartment had been broken into and items were taken.

8:09 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute between a male and female at a residence in the 400 block of Cherry St.

9:56 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of N. Columbus St. reported a vicious dog in the area.

11:12 a.m. — A resident of S. Pierce St. notified police that they believed their neighbor had broken their front door.

11:23 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the vicinity of E. Walnut St. and Pierce St.

12:10 p.m. — An employee of Tubby’s Pizza on N. East St. requested to speak with police regarding some bad checks.

2:52 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of McDonald Ave notified police of a needle that was found in their driveway.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of N Columbus St notified police that some money had been stolen from their home.

6:32 p.m. — Police were notified of a motorcycle driving recklessly in the vicinity of Clymer Ave. and Westwood Ave.

6:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of N. Columbus St.

9:21 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at the VFW on S.Market St.

11:45 p.m. — A caller informed police of a possible suicide at a residence in the 700 block of Timberlane Dr.

Saturday

2:19 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported sprinting down the road in the 100 block of E. Walnut St.

12:45 p.m. — Police assisted another department with an accident at the intersection of Biddle Rd. and Galion New Winchester Rd.

2:57 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Hensley Ave. reported that their phone had been stolen from their home.

Sunday

1:40 a.m. — A male was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in the vicinity of E. Payne Ave. and Liberty St.

9:59 a.m. — A female was arrested for theft at Circle K Marathon at East St.

12:23 p.m. — A caller advised police that someone had used her credit card at Moto Mart in the 600 block of Harding Way E.

5:31 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of McDonald Ave notified police that they were receiving harassing phone calls and texts from an acquaintance.

9:44 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint of loud music from a residence in the 200 block of Grant Ave.