Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Tuesday

12:15 a.m. — A resident from the 700 block of Fairview Avenue notified police that someone had possibly tried to enter their apartment.

4:10 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Ws\est Atwood Street complained about a group of people in front of their home screaming and yelling.

11:47 a.m. — An employee of GOAL Digital Academy notified police a parent had come in and was screaming and swearing and they wanted to make a report.

12:49 p.m. — Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Atwood Street.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Columbus Street reported the theft of money from her purse at her home.

4:12 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of North Market Street told police that a neighbor was yelling at her for parking her car on the street.

6:11 p.m. — Caller from the 1300 block of Harding Way East notified police that they had found drug paraphernalia from when her son had lived with them and wanted to dispose of it.

9:32 p.m. — A resident of Cherry Street reported hearing noises as it someone was trying to break into their home.

10:51 p.m. — Caller from First Avenue told police someone had opened their screen door an attempted to enter their house.

11:06 p.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Walnut and South Murray streets.

Wednesday

7:00 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Sherman and King Streets

1:30 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of Second Avenue reported that her former roommate had thrown some of her belongings all over the porch when she came to pick up her property the night before.

2:49 p.m. — Police responded to a pedestrian/vehicle accident near Schieber’s Auto Care on Harding Way West.

5:13 p.m. — A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Ohio 598 and Brandt Road.

6:03 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of McDonald Avenue notified police that they were receiving threatening phone calls against their children.

7:04 p.m. — Police were notified of a possible suicidal male in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue.

7:42 p.m. — An employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Harding Way West notified police that an employee had admitted to stealing from the store.

10:54 p.m. — Police attended to a vehicle in the 700 block of Park Avenue. with the trunk left open.

Thursday

10:51 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of McDonald Avenue.

11:52 a.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue.

12:17 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Portland Way North.

2:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of N. Columbus Street.

4:16 p.m. — A resident from Timberlane Drive notified police of a sick raccoon in their back yard.