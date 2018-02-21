Third-grade vandal caused a ruckus last week at Galion Intermediate School

GALION — A perceived threat of violence at Galion Intermediate School last week — soon after a threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at Galion Middle School — was determined by first responders and Galion City Schools staff to be nothing more than an act of vandalism by a student.

An Intermediate School student had attempted to carve a threat in the stall wall in the boys’ bathroom of the third-grade hallway. District administrators quickly identified the third-grade male student, and the student subsequently admitted to the act of vandalism.

“District administrators, along with safety personnel from the Galion Police and Galion Fire Departments, quickly arrived on scene and assessed the situation to determine that there was no threat to the safety of the students and staff of the Galion Intermediate School,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “Thanks to the quick work of the Intermediate School’s administrators and the district’s Technology Department, we were able to identify the student in mere minutes and obtain the student’s confession.”

A news release stated: “Staff check the restroom walls frequently throughout the day, which made it easier to determine who had been in and out of the restroom during the specific timeframe the vandalism took place.”

“We did not immediately report this incident to parents or the community because we were able to quickly assess the situation, identify the student, and obtain a confession,” said Grubbs. “We didn’t want to induce any more panic than was already present from the incident that took place earlier at the Middle School.”

“I take the safety of every single Galion student seriously,” he continued. “I would never do anything to compromise the trust that our families place in me and the entire Galion City School District staff to provide their children with the best education in the safest and most secure environment possible.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Intermediate-School.jpg