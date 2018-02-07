Galion police reports

Galion Police

Thursday

12:32 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Richardson Avenue reported that someone tried to enter their home through a glass door.

6:10 a.m. — Police responded to an alarm at Rite Aid on Harding Way West.

6:44 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of South Columbus Street notified police of loose pit bull in the area.

10:51 a.m. — A caller notified police of the theft of a cigarette roller from their home in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

4:58 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

7:23 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in the parking lot of Granny’s Kitchen on Charles Street.

Friday

1:16 a.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

1:41 a.m. — An employee of Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab requested police check their building after an alarm had sounded.

2:12 a.m. — A resident of Grove Ave notified police that she believed her W-2 tax statements had been stolen from her home while she was gone.

5:50 a.m. — A black wallet was found at Moto Mart on Harding Way East.

11:25 a.m. — Police were notified of a man drinking from an open container while parked at Dollar General on Harding Way East.

3:59 p.m. — Police responded to a custody dispute at a residence in the 900 block of Edward Street.

6:46 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

6:53 p.m. — A caller notified police that they had hit a pot hole on South St. and it had flattened their tire.

6:58 p.m. — A female was arrested for OVI/Child Endangering in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Liberty Street

8:44 p.m. — A caller reported that their dad had been missing since 6:48 a.m. that day.

9:16 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of South Union Street.

11:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street

Saturday

1:35 a.m. — A female driver was cited for OVI near the intersection of Timberlane Drive and Portland Way North

2:56 a.m. — A female driver was cited for OVI in the area of North Murray Street and Harding Way East.

11:19 a.m. — A resident from Smith Street reported that a neighbor’s dog had come into their property and bit their dog.

12:32 p.m. — Police were notified of two juveniles out on the ice at Cobey Park.

7:45 p.m. — The theft of a cell phone was reported at the Sk8 Place on S. Market St.

Sunday

12:41 a.m. — A male was arrested for disorderly conduct at Z Grogg’s.

12:24 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Middletown Roadand Ohio 61

12:27 a.m. — A resident of the 700 block of South Market Street notified police that a neighbor’s dog is damaging the siding on their home.

6:48 p.m. — Police were notified of a theft of a Playstation 4 from a residence in the 400 block of South Union Street.