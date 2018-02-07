Galion senior citizens honored with life-time memberships to historical society

GALION — The Galion Historical Society is working to honor Galion residents who are living examples of Galion history.

As part of a new program, any Galion resident who is 90 years of age or older is being honored with a lifetime membership to the Historical Society. The Board voted unanimously to adopt the program when the idea was presented.

“Our mission is to preserve and teach,” said Marcia Yunker, president of the Historical Society Board. “The folks we are recognizing were born in 1928 or before. They lived through the depression, World War II, and other conflicts. They were a part of Galion’s growth, decline, and prosperity. They not only know Galion history, but they are a part of it.”

In getting this initiative off the ground, they are reaching out to nursing homes in Galion to identify residents meeting the age requirement.

Approximately 10 residents of Magnolia Terrace on North Market Street were the first to receive the honor.

Mike Mateer, Vice President of the Historical Society board, visited the facility last week to present a certificate to each resident.

“Magnolia Terrace has been great to work with on this project,” Mateer said. “They helped us to identify their residents who would qualify and were happy to see them be recognized.”

Mateer and the Historical Society will plan to visit Galion’s other long term care facilities in the weeks and months to come. If you know of a Galion resident aged 90 or older who would qualify to receive a free membership, please contact the Galion Historical Society Office at 419-468-9338.

Courtesy photo Mike Mateer, vice president of the Galion Historical Society Board, presents a resident of Magnolia Terrace with a lifetime membership to the Society. (Submitted photo) http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180201_112855225.jpgCourtesy photo Mike Mateer, vice president of the Galion Historical Society Board, presents a resident of Magnolia Terrace with a lifetime membership to the Society. (Submitted photo)

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer