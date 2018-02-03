American Legion brings back an old favorite: Bingo returns to Galion

Winners will include players, charities and Post 243

GALION — If you drove through Historice Uptowne Galion on Thursday evening, chances are you noticed a lot of cars parked near the public square and along South Market Street.

Bingo has returned to this community for the first time in many years, and people from Galion and the surrounding area were happy to participate.

American Legion Scarborough Post 243 held it’s first Bingo night and welcomed a crowd of approximately 100.

There were lots of games and lots of winners. And the winners will continue.

Post 243 member are hoping to put a new roof on their building thanks to proceeds. They’re also looking at different ways to assist charities in the community.

“We have had calls from people in different neighboring towns just wanting to be sure we have enough seating for the carloads of people that were planning to come from outside of town,” said Post 243 member Mike Mateer, who along with Ken Green helped to bring the game back. “We knew we could expect a good crowd.”

At the beginning of the night, those in attendance were asked where they had travelled from to participate. Wooster, Willard, Mansfield, Crestline, Shelby and Galion were all named by crowd.

Legion members see this as a way to not only grow their revenue to be able to support local veterans along with their scholarship fund, but to give opportunities to local businesses and the community as well.

“Tonight we have sandwiches for purchase from Phil’s Deli,” Mateer said. “And we are looking for other local establishments who will want to take advantage of the setting to participate with their services, also.”

Galion resident Janet Hart was one of many in attendance on Thursday.

“I haven’t played Bingo a whole lot over the years, but I wanted to give it a try again,” Hart said. “I hope this is something they are able to continue. Its always great to have something else to do here in Galion.”

Growth is something the American Legion members are definitely hoping for in the future.

“We are starting things out with one evening of games per week, but if the demand is there, we are hopeful to see this grow beyond that,” Mateer stated.

A crowd of approximately 100 enjoys a night of Bingo at the American Legion Scarborough Post 243 on Thursday evening in Galion. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_IMG_9143.jpgA crowd of approximately 100 enjoys a night of Bingo at the American Legion Scarborough Post 243 on Thursday evening in Galion. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_IMG_9139.jpg

Winners will include players, charities and Post 243

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer