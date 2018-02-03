Galion police reports

Monday

5:07 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Hosford Road

5:39 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported on West Church Street

6:06 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue requested to speak with an officer about custody issues.

6:16 p.m. — An employee from Dollar General, on Portland Way North, reported a theft by customers who had left the store.

6:47 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Park Avenue notified police that their home had been broken into.

Tuesday

12:54 a.m. — Police investigated a light that was on in the men’s restroom at the Heise Park Little League baseball field.

2:08 p.m. — A caller notified police of a suspicious person parked at Dollar Tree on Portland Way North

6:08 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of South Street notified police that they were receiving harassing texts from an acquaintance.

6:59 p.m. — Police were called to a domestic situation in the 300 block of East Summit Street.

Wednesday

12:53 a.m. — Police investigated two suspicious vehicles parked behind the building of Track Side 30 along Railroad Street.

3:24 a.m. — An employee of Z Groggs requested police assistance with customers who needed to leave so the bar could close.

9:08 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Dollar General on Harding Way East.

9:30 a.m. — A caller reported hearing an alarm when they dropped off videos at Family Video on Harding Way West.

10:07 a.m. — A resident requested police assistance in getting her belongings from a home in the 300 block of East Summit Street

12:46 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Avenue wanted to speak to police about a neighbor who was yelling at them.

4:16 p.m. — Caller notified police that they had lost their prescription medication after they had picked it up from Quay Drugs.

5:39 p.m. — A caller notified police that her son was assaulted by another student as he walked to McDonald’s on Portland Way North after school.

8:01 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Grove Ave reported loud music coming from a house across the street.