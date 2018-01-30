Suspect sought in Galion car wash break-ins

GALION — Until nearly a month ago, it was business as usual for George and Summer Flick, owners of Keep it Classy Car Wash on Portland Way North in Galion.

The popular business, which opened in December 2013, has been steady with patrons. Other than problems with excessive trash dumping or a failed attempt at breaking into one of the vending machines, the Flicks have had little to no problems at their location.

But in the past month, there have been three attempts to break into the office at the business.

And now Galion Police and the business owners are seeking help.

“Any information or leads can be called in to our department at any time,” Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield said.

The first attempt was Jan. 14, and unsuccessful. The would-be thief was unable to gain entry to the office and only succeeded in breaking off the door handle.

After repairs were made to the door, the Flicks were hopeful this was only an isolated incident.

They were wrong.

Early Sunday morning, Jan. 28, Keep it Classy was broken into again …. and again later that night.

Both times entry was gained to the office. The thief grabbed cash as well as a set of DeWalt tools including a grinder, cordless drill, impact wrench and circular saw.

The most surprising aspect is, that according to video surveillance, it appears the same person has been responsible for all three incidents.

“Despite having 16 visible cameras on site, this person has been arrogant enough to not only return to the same place, but also to be in the same vehicle,” George Flick said. “And we have it all on video.”

The suspect was driving what has been determined to be a late 1990s to early 2000s green or dark green Honda, with a temporary tag on. It also appears the thief was using some sort of vice grips or cutter in order to gain entry.

During the third break-in, one customer unknowingly visited the car wash to use one of the manual wash bays. The concern for the safety of their customers, as for their own safety, is not lost on the Flicks.

“Either of us could have easily walked in on the suspect while the break-in was in progress,” Summer Flick stated.

Surveillance photo from cameras at Keep it Classy Car wash on Portland Way North in Galion shows the vehicle of a suspect in 3 break-ins at the business this past month. The green Honda model car was used in each attempt by the same suspect.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer