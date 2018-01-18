Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Friday

12:47 a.m. — Police responded to a call about an unruly juvenile at a residence on Surrey Drive.

1:23 p.m. — Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of Charles Street to handle a custody dispute.

2:59 p.m. — A caller notified police that her granddaughter was driving while on Zanax without having her young child in a car seat. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:02 p.m. — Police were asked to do a welfare check on a male in the 900 block of East Walnut St.

3:50 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Sherman Street complained about semi trucks driving in their yard.

5:43 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of North Market Street notified police of a possible sinkhole.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sherman Street notified police of their neighbor’s dogs outside in the cold and barking.

Saturday

9:25 a.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grand Street requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile.

10:01 a.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury accident was reported in the are of the Duke & Duchess station at 745 Harding Way West.

11:33 a.m. — An employee of Magnolia Terrace Rest Home on North Market Street notified police of a resident who was irate and had left the facility.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Eighth Avenue notified police that their food stamp card had been stolen from their home.

Sunday

1:00 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at McDonald’s on Portland Way North.

4:55 a.m. — A utility pole was reported on fire in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

6:15 a.m. — The front door of a vacant house on West Church St was reported open, but the residence was secure, police said.

11:41 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute at Galion Arms Apartments.

1:23 p.m. — Police were notified of the theft of a guitar from Wesley Chapel on Sixth Avenue.