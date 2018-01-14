Kaleigh Rae Weithman, Dr. Peter Le to wed in June

GALION — Janet and Ray Weithman, 1255 Biddle Road, Galion, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kaleigh Rae Weithman of, Dayton, Ohio to Dr. Peter Le. also of Dayton.

Kaleigh is a 2005 graduate of Galion Senior High School, The Ohio State University and Shawnee State University. She is employed as anoccupational therapist with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center in Dayton, serving several Dayton-area county school districts.

Peter is a 2001 graduate of Westminster High School in Denver, Colorado, The University of Colorado, The Colorado School of Mines and The Ohio State University. Dr. Le, specializing in spinal biomechanics, is currently employed as a Research Scientist by the U.S. Department of the Navy at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio.

The couple plan to be wed in a double ring ceremony on June 30, 2018 in Galion.

Kaleigh Rae Weithman, Dr. Peter Le will be married in June.