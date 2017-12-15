Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Monday

3:26 a.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon at 105 East St. had a set of keys turned in.

5:42 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at Edgar Trent Construction on Freese Works Place.

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Portland Way North reported that a tool box was stolen from his truck the night before.

8:34 a.m. — The dog warden was notified of a dog running loose in the area of Dawsett Ave.

1:01 p.m. — A resident of Orange St reported that a yellow box truck was speeding up and down the road.

1:22 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the parking lot at Drug Mart on Portland Way North.

2:21 p.m. — A male resident of Easton Way Apartments reported that his wife smashed a window of his car.

3:11 p.m. — Police investigated the possible theft of utilities on Hensley Ave.

4:36 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on two juveniles living at a residence on Charles St.

8:50 p.m. — A resident of McDavid Drive reported hearing a domestic dispute between individuals at a neighboring apartment.

Tuesday

12:44 a.m. — A male from the 600 block of Richardson Ave reported the theft of a tattoo kit from his residence.

1:48 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at Hometown Inn on Portland Way North.

5:51 a.m. — A resident of South Columbus Street reported a vehicle stolen.

10:25 a.m. — Police responded to a call about a dog locked in a car while parked at Galion Avita Hospital.

10:32 a.m. — A resident of Willowcrest Lane reported that a RV had hit their mailbox.

11:10 a.m. — A xaller from the Central Hotel reported the theft of a package.

1:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reported parked illegally in an alley off of North Market Street.

5:04 p.m. — The cashier’s office at Galion Avita Hospital reported the theft of $703 from the safe.

7:56 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Harding Way West and Market Street.

8:49 p.m. — A resident of Surrey Drive requested help with an unruly juvenile.

Wednesday

7:16 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Riblet Street.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Union Street reported a door open at a neighboring residence all night.

8:25 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle parked along the roadway in the area of 200 Harding Way East with its driver side door open and the engine running.

9:50 p.m. — A resident of the 400 block of Grand Street reported receiving threats from her husband regarding her cats.