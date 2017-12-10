Galion police reports

Galion Police

Monday

1:41 a.m. — Police warned the occupant of a vehicle parked at Ammens Reservoir regarding park curfew.

8:50 a.m. — Police were referred a case of fraud from Boca Raton involving a Galion resident.

3:25 p.m. — Report of kids kicking a ball into traffic near the Public Square.

3:48 p.m. — Police assisted an elderly male who fell in the parking lot at McDonald’s on Portland Way North.

6:27 p.m. — An employee of the Rich gas station on South Market Street reported that 5-6 juveniles trashed the restroom and took off running.

6:44 p.m. — Ralphie’s restaurant on Portland Way North notified police that customers had left the building without paying for their meal.

7:50 p.m. — A caller requested police help with a deer that was hit in the roadway near Firelands Federal Credit Union on Ohio 598.

7:55 p.m. — Police were notified about a piece of metal in the roadway near Craig Smith Auto Group on Ohio 309.

9:15 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue notified police that their home had been broken into.

Tuesday

1:01 a.m. — Caller notified police of a tree down in the roadway in the 300 block of North Market Street.

12:01 p.m. — Police assisted a woman in getting her belongings from a residence in the 400 block of Grant Street.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Charles St reported their daughter was passed out in the bathroom and would not answer the door.

5:32 p.m. — A resident of Elmwood Drive notified police of an overhead line hanging in the roadway.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Richardson Avenue notified police that someone was trying to kick him out of their home.

Wednesday

6:11 a.m. — Police took a report from a person in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue who reported being threatened.

8:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone kicking a black and white cat in the 500 block of South Boston Street.

4:50 p.m. — A man was arrested on a domestic violence charge in the 600 block of Richardson Avenue.

5:51 p.m. — A caller reported a collision with a deer near Save a Lot on Ohio 598.

9:19 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of South Union Street.