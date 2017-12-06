Benefit set Dec. 16 for Mike Remy, Jeff Tolley

GALION — Two local men are getting some help from their friends as they deal with unexpected health issues.

A benefit is being held Saturday, Dec. 16 to help Mike Remy and Jeff Tolley as they face treatment and recovery for recent illnesses. Both men are well known in the Galion area, with Remy being a member of the 1985 state champion Galion High School football team.

The benefit will include a spaghetti dinner ($10 donation suggested) and more. Pop and water will be available or bring your own drinks.

There will be a silent auction and a gun raffle — tickets are available at Riverside Drive Thru, from Travis Watson and from Dave Patterson. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a wine pull (bring a covered bottle of wine) music and more.

Items for the silent auction have been donated by local businesses.

Individual donations can be made. A savings account has established with First Federal under David Patterson doing business as “Mike Remy and Jeff Tolley Benefit.” Checks may be made out to “Mike Remy and Jeff Tolley Benefit”. This is the combined account. Any separate checks are to be made out to the individual and given to them individually or put in their individual box the night of the benefit, to deposit in his own account.

Proceeds from the event will be divided equally between both families.

The benefit is being held at Handlebar Ranch, located at 6695 County Road 76 in Mount Gilead. Doors open at 5 p.m..

Tickets for the dinner, as well as raffle tickets, can be purchased in advance. For tickets, information of if you’d like to donate items for the silent auction, contact Dave Patterson at 419-946-1235 or Travis Watson at Galion High School.

Courtesy photo A benefit for Mike Remy and Jeff Tolley is planned Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. at Handlebar Ranch in Mount Gilead. A spaghetti dinner, silent auction, gun raffle, and 50/50 drawing are planned to raise funds for two men facing serious illnesses.