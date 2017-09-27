Purse Bingo raises $18,000 for United Way

GALION – The United Way of Crawford County celebrated its fourth year of Purse Bingo on Sept. 16. The sold-out event took place at the Crawford County Fairgrounds Youth Building. More than 320 community members joined United Way of Crawford County manager Jillian Tuttle and master of ceremonies Dave Kuns for a night of bingo, prize drawings, food, and fun.

Twenty designer handbags graced the stage, each destined to go home with lucky Bingo winners. This year’s Purse Bingo raised more than $18,000. All proceeds aid United Way of Crawford County’s investment campaign, which funds more than 20 different partner agencies and programs in Crawford County.

“It was a great way to kick-off the investment campaign and my new role with United Way of Crawford County,” said manager Jillian Tuttle. “I’m thankful to be part of an organization that has such a strong group of board members and volunteers behind it. An event of this size would not have been possible without the time and dedication of our committee members and the many hours they put in planning for the event.”

Avita Health System and Crossroads Original Designs were highlighted as platinum sponsors of Purse Bingo 2017. Gold sponsors included Celebrations Event and Party Planning, Dostal & Kirk Insurance and Financial Services, Firelands Federal Credit Union, and Mizick Miller & Company, Inc. A silent auction and raffle prizes featured items from Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works, Crossroads Original Designs, Norton’s Flowers, Salon Ooh La-La, Yellowbird Home Store, and other area businesses.

“A huge thank you to all who attended. I’m already looking forward to next year,” said Tuttle. “Purse Bingo is United Way of Crawford County’s largest fundraising event, and the contributions from this night will positively impact the lives of hundreds in Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion and New Washington.”

Next year’s Purse Bingo will be on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. To learn more about United Way of Crawford County and its partner agencies, visit www.unitedwaycrawford.org or www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofCrawfordCounty.

